Why DaBaby And DaniLeigh's Relationship Is Making Fans Extremely Uncomfortable

Another day, another DaBaby controversy. This time, the online drama involves his on-and-off girlfriend, DaniLeigh. In case you missed it, the "Easy" singer was first rumored to be dating DaBaby as she helped choreograph his 2019 "BOP" video. However, she didn't confirm it until December 2020, when she posted a now-deleted cozy picture with the rapper, per Hip Hop Wired.

Then, in February, DaniLeigh announced that she had ended things with DaBaby. "OFFICIALLY SINGLE," she wrote on Instagram Story, per The Shade Room. Though the singer didn't reveal the reason behind their split, fans assumed that DaBaby returned to his ex-girlfriend, Meme — especially when she and DaniLeigh seemed to beef over him on social media.

Just weeks before the breakup, DaniLeigh took to Instagram to tease a new song, titled "Yellow Bone" — a slang term referring to a light-skinned Black woman. Per Glamour, in the clip, the singer seemed to make colorist remarks against DaBaby's ex, a dark-skinned woman. "Yellow bone is what he wants... yellow bone is what he wants," she sang. So, DaniLeigh and DaBaby broke up, Meme and fans alike had a field day. "I'm not intimidated by no b***h when it comes to a n***a I was with for real," DaBaby's ex said, per HotNewHipHop. "So yellow bone is not what he want???" a fan told DaniLeigh on Instagram.

Now, following the latest drama to unfold on social media, fans seem to be siding with DaniLeigh.