Why DaBaby And DaniLeigh's Relationship Is Making Fans Extremely Uncomfortable
Another day, another DaBaby controversy. This time, the online drama involves his on-and-off girlfriend, DaniLeigh. In case you missed it, the "Easy" singer was first rumored to be dating DaBaby as she helped choreograph his 2019 "BOP" video. However, she didn't confirm it until December 2020, when she posted a now-deleted cozy picture with the rapper, per Hip Hop Wired.
Then, in February, DaniLeigh announced that she had ended things with DaBaby. "OFFICIALLY SINGLE," she wrote on Instagram Story, per The Shade Room. Though the singer didn't reveal the reason behind their split, fans assumed that DaBaby returned to his ex-girlfriend, Meme — especially when she and DaniLeigh seemed to beef over him on social media.
Just weeks before the breakup, DaniLeigh took to Instagram to tease a new song, titled "Yellow Bone" — a slang term referring to a light-skinned Black woman. Per Glamour, in the clip, the singer seemed to make colorist remarks against DaBaby's ex, a dark-skinned woman. "Yellow bone is what he wants... yellow bone is what he wants," she sang. So, DaniLeigh and DaBaby broke up, Meme and fans alike had a field day. "I'm not intimidated by no b***h when it comes to a n***a I was with for real," DaBaby's ex said, per HotNewHipHop. "So yellow bone is not what he want???" a fan told DaniLeigh on Instagram.
Now, following the latest drama to unfold on social media, fans seem to be siding with DaniLeigh.
DaniLeigh claims DaBaby tried to kick her and their newborn daughter out
On November 14, DaniLeigh's account went live on Instagram ... but it wasn't her. Per The Shade Room, DaBaby jumped on IG Live through her account, arguing with the woman as she fed their baby. "You're coo coo for Cocoa Puffs," DaBaby can be heard saying. "I gotta record you for my safety."
Then, DaniLeigh returned to IG Live to explain what was going on. She revealed that she had been living with DaBaby ever since their child was born, and the rapper told them to leave in the middle of the night. DaBaby seemingly called the police, too, as the clips show officers inside the property. DaBaby put out a statement on his Instagram Story shortly after. "I would like to swiftly remove myself from any of the 'hostile' behavior put on display moments ago," he wrote. DaniLeigh quickly responded with an IG statement of her own. "This man is mad bc I had a Plan B sent to this condo," she wrote, via The Shade Room. "Bc all he wanna do is c** in me with no responsibility."
Fans quickly chimed in on social media, with many going after DaBaby. "if u hate Danileigh fine, valid... but DaBaby has given ya just as much, if not more reason to hate him too," someone tweeted. "yet when HE intentionally exposed her child on live .. yall sayin good on her?? this is a CHILD."