Why Prince William May Be Enraged Over The Crown's Latest Filming Location

Prince William's reported frustrations with Netflix's "The Crown" are set to reach a boiling point with the series' latest endeavor. The popular Netflix program, which premiered in 2016, takes a fictionalized approach to some of the royal family's most-publicized challenges under the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the throne in 1952. Moreover, the periodic drama features a rotating cast in two season increments to account for the family's aging.

The Duke of Cambridge, however, has reportedly not been a fan of the series' portrayal of late mother Princess Diana. In November 2020, a royal source revealed to the Daily Mail that William was "none too pleased with" the show, which featured graphic depictions of Diana (played by Emma Corrin at the time) vomiting into a toilet. The source further noted that William "[felt] that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money."

William's irritation allegedly continued in the year that followed. In October, it was reported that the duke was once again frustrated by the program, as it will allegedly feature an episode dedicated to Diana's bombshell 1995 "Panorama" interview — one that left the then-13-year-old William emotional and one that he has since spoken out again. Now, Prince William might have another bone to pick with "The Crown'"s showrunners.