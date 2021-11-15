Expert Reveals How Meghan Markle Could Run For Congress Next Election
Could Meghan Markle possibly be eyeing a seat in Congress? It certainly seems so. The Duchess of Sussex, who wed Prince Harry in 2018, has ascended to true multihyphenate status in recent years. Before entering the royal family, Meghan cut her teeth in Hollywood, landing in small roles all throughout Tinseltown before really hitting it off on USA Network's "Suits." Through the show, Meghan was able to showcase her acting ability in a top role as Rachel Zane, a hard-working, do-gooder paralegal.
In between acting, Meghan also served as an active philanthropist — working for One Young World in 2014 and Rwanda's World Vision's Clean Water Campaign in 2016, per Harper's Bazaar. After departing from the acting world, Meghan headed across the pond to live a royal life with Prince Harry but was met with swift backlash. Despite such, Meghan initially toughed it out and continued her charitable work before ultimately departing from active royal duties.
With controversy after controversy, Megxit soon followed, leading the duke and duchess to sunny Southern California. Now, Meghan is expanding her resumé even further — inking deals with Spotify and Netflix and making her way into politics by rallying Congress members on for paid leave. Now it seems like Washington, D.C. is calling Meghan Markle's name.
One Congress seat potentially has Meghan Markle's name written all over it
Remember Dianne Feinstein? The U.S. Senator and former Mayor of San Francisco who inadvertently jeopardized the Night Stalker case in 1985? Well, as it turns out, the now 88-year-old senator is considering retirement from her position, leaving behind some pretty big shoes to fill. But now, it seems like there could be a new candidate for the position: Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex could very well succeed Feinstein, according to Richard Johnson. Johnson, a professor at Queen Mary University, opened up to Express and stated if Meghan "was truly politically ambitious," she could nab "the key powerful seat... currently occupied by [Dianne] Feinstein, who is nearly ninety and is therefore unlikely to stand again." He also noted that since California has a history of electing celebrities into office (the Governator, anyone?), Meghan it wouldn't be that unorthodox.
The two biggest hurdles to run in California, however? Financial resources and visibility. Those wouldn't be a problem for Meghan, though, given her celebrity stature. "The thing though to say is that it's extremely expensive to run for office in California," Johnson said, adding that California boasts "40 million people... bigger than the whole population of Canada." Despite such, "she's probably got a lot of resources behind her and people who could support her," plus "she's so well known."
Previously, royal biographer Omid Scobie claimed that Meghan "has her eyes set on the US presidency," per Page Six.