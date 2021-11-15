Expert Reveals How Meghan Markle Could Run For Congress Next Election

Could Meghan Markle possibly be eyeing a seat in Congress? It certainly seems so. The Duchess of Sussex, who wed Prince Harry in 2018, has ascended to true multihyphenate status in recent years. Before entering the royal family, Meghan cut her teeth in Hollywood, landing in small roles all throughout Tinseltown before really hitting it off on USA Network's "Suits." Through the show, Meghan was able to showcase her acting ability in a top role as Rachel Zane, a hard-working, do-gooder paralegal.

In between acting, Meghan also served as an active philanthropist — working for One Young World in 2014 and Rwanda's World Vision's Clean Water Campaign in 2016, per Harper's Bazaar. After departing from the acting world, Meghan headed across the pond to live a royal life with Prince Harry but was met with swift backlash. Despite such, Meghan initially toughed it out and continued her charitable work before ultimately departing from active royal duties.

With controversy after controversy, Megxit soon followed, leading the duke and duchess to sunny Southern California. Now, Meghan is expanding her resumé even further — inking deals with Spotify and Netflix and making her way into politics by rallying Congress members on for paid leave. Now it seems like Washington, D.C. is calling Meghan Markle's name.