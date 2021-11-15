The Sweet Way Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Travis Barker's Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making headlines ever since the couple was first spotted at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs vacation home in January. The couple's whirlwind romance was confirmed on Instagram in February, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder have filled their social media pages with PDA and travels together — from Utah and Disneyland, to Barker's recording studio. The musician went on his first flight since his 2008 plane crash to Mexico with the mom of three, writing on Instagram: "With you anything is possible." The couple then took their romance global, as they traveled to Paris and Italy, and the couple eventually made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs, per Us Weekly.
The oldest Kardashian sibling had notoriously been skeptical about the idea of marriage in the past, having never married her ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. However, in October, after just 10 months together, Barker and Kourtney got engaged on a beach in Santa Barbara, California. So, how's the happy couple celebrating Barker's first birthday as an engaged man?
Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable birthday message to fiancé Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have not been camera-shy during their nearly year-long relationship and the same is true when it comes to celebrating each other's birthdays. Back in April, Kourtney turned 42, and the Blink-182 drummer shared a slideshow of images of the couple together on Instagram with the caption, "I F****** LOVE YOU! YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY."
Over the weekend, Kourtney returned the favor, also sharing a slideshow of images on Instagram with a similar caption reading, "I f****** love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!" Her fiancé commented on the post, "You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU." Kourtney's younger sister and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian left a comment that read, "The cutest Happy Birthday Trav." Kourtney's other sister Khloe wrote, "Happy birthday Travis! Such a sweet birthday message! You guys deserve the best."
The Kardashian clan clearly ships this couple!