The Sweet Way Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Travis Barker's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making headlines ever since the couple was first spotted at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs vacation home in January. The couple's whirlwind romance was confirmed on Instagram in February, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder have filled their social media pages with PDA and travels together — from Utah and Disneyland, to Barker's recording studio. The musician went on his first flight since his 2008 plane crash to Mexico with the mom of three, writing on Instagram: "With you anything is possible." The couple then took their romance global, as they traveled to Paris and Italy, and the couple eventually made their red carpet debut at the MTV VMAs, per Us Weekly.

The oldest Kardashian sibling had notoriously been skeptical about the idea of marriage in the past, having never married her ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. However, in October, after just 10 months together, Barker and Kourtney got engaged on a beach in Santa Barbara, California. So, how's the happy couple celebrating Barker's first birthday as an engaged man?