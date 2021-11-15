Jeff Bezos' Comments About The Future Of Space Exploration Are Raising Eyebrows

Every day, we stray further from Earth... or, at least, that's what Jeff Bezos believes. The Amazon and Blue Origin tycoon, who is currently the second-richest person in the world, has been embroiled in a bitter feud for space supremacy with Richard Branson and SpaceX founder Elon Musk for quite some time. Together, the three have collectively poured innumerable amounts of money into their respective missions to infiltrate space and make it a habitable environment for all humankind.

According to Blue Origin's website, the organization "was founded by Jeff Bezos with the vision of enabling a future where millions of people are living and working in space to benefit Earth." Their statement continues, adding, "In order to preserve Earth, Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth into space."

Musk, the richest man in the world, on the other hand, helped pioneer SpaceX and seeks to colonize Mars instead. According to The Week, Musk said that, "This is not about sending a few people to Mars... [but about] the creation of a self-sustaining city with the objective of being a multi-planet species." Be that as it may, it seems as if Jeff Bezos has even bigger plans than that.