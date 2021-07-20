The Real Reason Jeff Bezos Gave Van Jones $100 Million

As the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos has never been shy about spending or donating his money. After his journey to space on July 20, Bezos surprised everyone when he announced at his post-flight press conference that he was giving out $100 million "Courage and Civility" awards for two recipients. One recipient was CNN contributor Van Jones. "They can give all to their own charity or they can share their wealth. It's all up to them," Bezos said at his press conference, according to Deadline. Per the Independent, Bezos called the prize a new "philanthropic initiative" that aims to support people and their ideas.

"Sometimes dreams come true," Jones said after Bezos' announcement was made, while adding that "the headlines around the world should be, anything is possible if you believe." Jones later explained that Bezos called him a few days before the space launch about his plans. "He said that he thought that my attempts to try to bring people together across party lines, across racial lines had been inspiring, and can I use some more support," Jones said, emphasizing the money will be used "to give to others who have a similar spirit."