Why Is Everyone Talking About Matthew McConaughey And Pickles?

Matthew McConaughey is many things. He's a phenomenal actor with multiple awards under his belt, including an Oscar. He's an accomplished writer, with his memoir "Greenlights" earning rave reviews from casual readers and critics alike. McConaughey is also passionate about politics, and according to the grapevine, it's not unlikely that he'll run for governor of Texas sometime in the future.

But what most people don't know about McConaughey is that he is first and foremost a foodie. He once told InStyle UK that he thinks food is really "sexy." "Sometimes, if I taste something I really love, I get such tingles down my spine that I have to stop and take a break," he told the publication (via Mirror UK). He loves and embraces all kinds of food — whether it be a cheeseburger or his wife's feijoada. And while he does not discriminate when it comes to anything edible, he has an obvious favorite: pickles.

When he first joined Instagram, McConaughey described himself as a "Pickle Expert" in his bio, which raised some eyebrows because apparently, he has never once talked about pickles in public ever. But that all changed over the weekend when McConaughey proved to everyone just how much he loves the vegetable.