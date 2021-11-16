Why Is Everyone Talking About Matthew McConaughey And Pickles?
Matthew McConaughey is many things. He's a phenomenal actor with multiple awards under his belt, including an Oscar. He's an accomplished writer, with his memoir "Greenlights" earning rave reviews from casual readers and critics alike. McConaughey is also passionate about politics, and according to the grapevine, it's not unlikely that he'll run for governor of Texas sometime in the future.
But what most people don't know about McConaughey is that he is first and foremost a foodie. He once told InStyle UK that he thinks food is really "sexy." "Sometimes, if I taste something I really love, I get such tingles down my spine that I have to stop and take a break," he told the publication (via Mirror UK). He loves and embraces all kinds of food — whether it be a cheeseburger or his wife's feijoada. And while he does not discriminate when it comes to anything edible, he has an obvious favorite: pickles.
When he first joined Instagram, McConaughey described himself as a "Pickle Expert" in his bio, which raised some eyebrows because apparently, he has never once talked about pickles in public ever. But that all changed over the weekend when McConaughey proved to everyone just how much he loves the vegetable.
Matthew McConaughey has a lot to say about pickles
Matthew McConaughey is one of those people who thinks pickles are underrated. Some may only consider the vegetable as an add-on to dishes, but for the "Interstellar" actor, it's the main star. On November 14, which also happened to be National Pickle Day, he delivered a passionate monologue describing the wonders of the good 'ol pickle.
"Howdy howdy, McConaughey here, coming at you this time as a pickle expert to talk about pickles, which I love so dearly," he said in the video he shared on Instagram. He started by explaining the origin of pickles, which are cucumbers, describing them as "big, plump, firm, bold, [with] lots of promise" despite the fact that they have "no identity" and are "tasteless." But, when the cucumber gets "older," he says it matures like a fine wine, resulting in a delicious pickle. It may have gotten smaller and bumpier, but it tastes better. "Now we got the product, mind the packaging. Now we've got identity, now we've got purpose because we're a pickle — sour, sweet, dill."
Many loved the clip so much that some people claimed it was a "cinematic masterpiece." One user said, "I swear this man could talk about air and I would listen and he would give us one of the best life analogies." It's unclear whether the video is related to an advertisement or if McConaughey is simply doing his duty as a pickle lover, but one thing's for sure — he thinks pickles are more than alright, alright, alright.