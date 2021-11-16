The Real Reason Princess Charlene Has Announced A Withdrawal From All Public Activities

Princess Charlene spent six months in South Africa, returning to Monaco on November 8. Royal watchers hoped that rumors of a rift between Charlene and her husband Prince Albert would die down after her return, but a new announcement about Charlene's withdrawal from her royal responsibilities is raising eyebrows. The Monaco royals said Charlene's long stay in her native South Africa was due to complications after surgery for a sinus infection. In August, the 63-year-old prince told People about Charlene's medical problems and said rumors about their marriage were "appalling."

However, Page Six alleged that Charlene stayed in South Africa because of Albert's cheating. In December 2020, news broke that the prince was the father of a third illegitimate child, a 15-year-old girl. The age of Albert's third love child meant he fathered her when he was dating Charlene. Monaco's royal rumors buzzed into overdrive when Charlene appeared in public with a buzz cut and heavy black eyeliner after the news broke about Albert's child. A palace source told Page Six, "She cut her hair the day she found out. It was a radical move designed to show him and all of us how bad she felt." Further, right after Charlene and Albert's wedding in 2011, the Daily Beast reported that the bride tried to flee Monaco before the nuptials, but was stopped at the airport and persuaded to return home.

Now, Charlene has announced a withdrawal from public life — but the reasons might not have to do with marital issues.