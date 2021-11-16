The Real Reason Princess Charlene Has Announced A Withdrawal From All Public Activities
Princess Charlene spent six months in South Africa, returning to Monaco on November 8. Royal watchers hoped that rumors of a rift between Charlene and her husband Prince Albert would die down after her return, but a new announcement about Charlene's withdrawal from her royal responsibilities is raising eyebrows. The Monaco royals said Charlene's long stay in her native South Africa was due to complications after surgery for a sinus infection. In August, the 63-year-old prince told People about Charlene's medical problems and said rumors about their marriage were "appalling."
However, Page Six alleged that Charlene stayed in South Africa because of Albert's cheating. In December 2020, news broke that the prince was the father of a third illegitimate child, a 15-year-old girl. The age of Albert's third love child meant he fathered her when he was dating Charlene. Monaco's royal rumors buzzed into overdrive when Charlene appeared in public with a buzz cut and heavy black eyeliner after the news broke about Albert's child. A palace source told Page Six, "She cut her hair the day she found out. It was a radical move designed to show him and all of us how bad she felt." Further, right after Charlene and Albert's wedding in 2011, the Daily Beast reported that the bride tried to flee Monaco before the nuptials, but was stopped at the airport and persuaded to return home.
Now, Charlene has announced a withdrawal from public life — but the reasons might not have to do with marital issues.
Princess Charlene is putting her health first
Princess Charlene is "temporarily" withdrawing from other royal duties due to her health. According to People, Charlene's withdrawal was "necessary for the recovery of her health." Palace sources told the outlet that Charlene's decision to cut back her schedule was made "in order to allow her to fully regain her health," and that the princess is in a "state of profound fatigue."
Behind the scenes, it seems that the Monaco royals are pushing the message that everything is fine with the princess. The Monaco palace posted a photo on Facebook of Charlene with her husband Prince Albert and their six-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella on November 8. Charlene's sister-in-law, Chantell Wittstock, told South African outlet News24, "The princess is extremely happy to be back home with her family." The Daily Mail reported rumors that Charlene might not live with Albert in the royal place after returning home. But Wittstock' absolutely' quashed the rumors, telling News24, "I absolutely did not tell the Daily Mail that the princess might not stay at the palace with the prince."
Not all rumors have been successfully squelched, however. An anonymous source alleged to the Daily Mail that Charlene's return seemed a bit off: "There was a sense that she was a reluctant princess... but this is different — there's obviously something not quite right either with her or the marriage." So far, allegedly, the only direct communication from the 43-year-old princess about her return was when Charlene posted a family photo on Instagram.