The Real Reason Meghan Markle Didn't Like People Saying She Had A Stylist

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle proudly wears many hats including that of wife, mother, daughter, friend, duchess, and yes... fashion icon.

"She's very self-service," a close friend of Meghan's once told People in 2019, noting that the duchess prefers to dress herself, do her own makeup, and even paint her own nails. "There's a false assumption that she lives in some gilded palace with staff and ladies-in-waiting and all these royal perks," the friend added. "It's simply not true."

Be that as it may, however, some can't seem to wrap their head around that little-known fact and it's become a serious point of contention for the duchess as highlighted in private never-before-seen messages that were recently revealed in the London's Court of Appeal in her long and drawn out privacy case against The Mail, per Newsweek. But what's the big deal if people think she has a personal stylist, anyway?