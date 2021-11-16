The Queen Just Sent A Royal Stand-In For Another Major Event

Queen Elizabeth takes her royal duties very seriously, obviously, which is why you know when she has to miss an event it's due to a serious reason. And it seems like the queen has been missing more events than usual lately due to some ongoing health issues. She may be the Queen of the United Kingdom, but she's still human. And, like all humans, Queen Elizabeth is getting older.

On Tuesday, the official royal family Twitter account notified the public that Elizabeth would be sending yet another royal stand-in to take her place at a major event. This comes just a few days after the 95-year-old monarch had to miss a remembrance service due to a sprained back, according to The New York Times. The queen also had to miss the COP26 conference earlier in the month due to her health, according to Town & Country, where she would have met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Now, she's sending a royal replacement to attend the 11th Session of the General Synod, which sounds... official.