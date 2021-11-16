Fans Are Fuming At Jamie Lee Curtis For Gushing Over Jake Gyllenhaal

An ill-timed Instagram post has landed Jamie Lee Curtis in hot water with Taylor Swift fans. The legendary actor, who rose to fame through the "Halloween" series and most recently appeared in "Halloween Kills," has come under fire for sharing a flick with Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal on the popular social media platform. On the surface, it seems random that Curtis would share a picture of the two celebrity siblings, but it makes sense once you realize that the "Halloween" star is actually Jake's godmother!

According to PopSugar, Curtis has tight-knit ties to the Gyllenhaal family, being close friends with screenwriter matriarch Naomi Foner and director patriarch Stephen Gyllenhaal. In September, Curtis even gushed over Jake for his role in "The Guilty" and has no qualms expressing love for her godson. In the September Instagram post, she wrote, "My friend @jakegyllenhaal is GUILTY of being talented @theguiltynetflixfilm and handsome and smart and brave and soft," adding that he's "Multi layered. Multi talented. Funny AF" and that she's "Proud of him."

But now, Jamie Lee Curtis' latest Instagram post on the "Donnie Darko" star is receiving some, shall we say, swift backlash online.