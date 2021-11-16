Everything We Know About Derek Hough's COVID-19 Diagnosis
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, it seems far less people are contracting the virus — and as a result slowing its spread and variants — after receiving the vaccine. However, according to the CDC, breakthrough cases are expected because "like other vaccines, they are not 100% effective." So far, celebrities like Hilary Duff, Khloe Kardashian, Chris Rock, and Wendy Williams have all tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.
In September, vaccinated "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke also revealed she was diagnosed with the virus one day before the premiere of the show. "The PCR test came back, and it came back positive," she said through tears in an emotional video posted to Instagram. "I feel so bad for Cody [Rigsby]. I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s**t, to be quite honest. And it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show's tomorrow." She added, "I just hope I didn't spread it."
Now, fellow dancer and current "DWTS" judge Derek Hough has announced that he, too, tested positive for a breakthrough case.
Derek Hough tested positive for a breakthrough case
On November 16, Derek Hough confirmed he contracted COVID-19 even though he is fully vaccinated. "I wanted you to hear it straight from me ... I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID," he revealed in a video posted to his Instagram. "I just found out. I feel okay. I feel strong. I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine." He added, "I'll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just want to send my love out there to all. Stay safe."
The news comes one month after ABC said in a statement to USA Today, "Due to potential COVID exposure and an abundance of caution, Derek has elected to sit out this taping of 'Dancing With the Stars.'" At the time, the pro dancer had tested negative for the virus. It's unclear how Hough contracted the coronavirus or whether he will get the clear to judge the "DWTS" finals on November 22, but he confirmed in his post's caption, "This week's shows in Vegas will be rescheduled for a date soon, stay tuned and I'll announce the new dates shortly!" It's also not known if any other judge, pro, or contestant on the show has COVID.