Everything We Know About Derek Hough's COVID-19 Diagnosis

On November 16, Derek Hough confirmed he contracted COVID-19 even though he is fully vaccinated. "I wanted you to hear it straight from me ... I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID," he revealed in a video posted to his Instagram. "I just found out. I feel okay. I feel strong. I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine." He added, "I'll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just want to send my love out there to all. Stay safe."

The news comes one month after ABC said in a statement to USA Today, "Due to potential COVID exposure and an abundance of caution, Derek has elected to sit out this taping of 'Dancing With the Stars.'" At the time, the pro dancer had tested negative for the virus. It's unclear how Hough contracted the coronavirus or whether he will get the clear to judge the "DWTS" finals on November 22, but he confirmed in his post's caption, "This week's shows in Vegas will be rescheduled for a date soon, stay tuned and I'll announce the new dates shortly!" It's also not known if any other judge, pro, or contestant on the show has COVID.