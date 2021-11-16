Are Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Getting Back Together?

Bradley Cooper is a Hollywood entertainer who appears fiercely protective of his personal life. He almost never talks about his private life, for example, although he did open up about life in COVID-19 lockdown with his mother and his young daughter, Lea De Seine. "My mother is going to be 80 and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house," he told Interview magazine in 2020. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over. He added, "Thankfully there's a backyard [in the little townhouse]. I'm running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub."

But if there's one person that Cooper didn't mention during the interview, it was his former partner Irina Shayk, who gave birth to Lea in April 2017. The couple split two years later in June 2019, with some sources close to the situation hinting that Shayk wanted more from the relationship. One tipster told Entertainment Tonight, "She didn't feel she was getting the level of commitment she wanted and the endless fighting made their life unbearable. They are very different people."

With that said, Shayk might have gotten what she wanted if a new sighting of the exes is any indication.