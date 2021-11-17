A Different Queen Makes Her Feelings About Queen Elizabeth Clear

Queen Elizabeth is one of the most powerful women in the world. Not only in terms of royalty, but also as a human being — her surviving several health scares in recent memory comes to mind. The 95-year-old monarch ascended the throne in February 1952, following the death of her father George VI and has held the position since. According to the History Press, Elizabeth surpassed Queen Victoria as the longest-lived monarch in 2007 and in 2015, she shattered the record of being the longest-reigning monarch of all time.

As 2022 approaches, Her Majesty is set to celebrate a new milestone: her Platinum Jubilee. The event, which will celebrate her 70th year on the throne, is unforeseen in royal history and has not been reached by any other monarch in the royal family's generational history. And, think; Elizabeth has seen so much throughout her time on the throne, including Princess Diana's untimely death, Megxit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Despite all of the queen's accomplishments, however, one queen from around the world is making her thoughts heard on what she feels about Her Majesty — and it may not be what you think.