Piers Morgan Lashes Out At Adele's Current Public Admissions About Her Life

In his column for the Daily Mail, Piers Morgan argues that it's hypocritical for Adele to want privacy for her son Angelo, yet includes an audio voice recording from an intimate conversation she had with him during an emotional moment in her marriage. The track, called "My Little Love," features Adele telling her son that she loves him while also explaining to him that her marriage to Simon Konecki has hit a roadblock. After Adele asks to hear Angelo say that he loves her, the seven-year-old says, "I love you, one million per cent. I feel like you like me too." Adele continues, "I love your dad because he gave you to me... I've had a bad day, I'm very anxious... I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I actually feel lonely, and I never do. ... and I'm worried I might feel like this a lot." Then, she sings, "I know you feel lost, it's my fault completely. Mama's got to learn, teach me."

For Morgan, he believes broadcasting such private conversations for the world to hear crosses the line. While Adele pointed out that it was her therapist who said she should record her conversations with Angelo to see how she really feels about them, Morgan points out: "Did that therapist also suggest it would be a good idea to stick those conversations on an actual record that will sell millions of copies? I suspect not." It could be hard to argue with that one.