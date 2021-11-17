Piers Morgan Lashes Out At Adele's Current Public Admissions About Her Life
Piers Morgan is not afraid to speak his mind and certainly doesn't hold back his commentary when it comes to celebrities who make their private lives an open book. After all, he risked his career when he claimed that he didn't believe Meghan Markle's claims that she experienced suicidal thoughts behind closed palace doors. The Duchess of Sussex made her admission to Oprah Winfrey during her tell-all interview in March 2021. "I don't believe what Meghan Markle said — 17 different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. And I don't understand really why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth," Piers said at the time, per the Los Angeles Times.
Despite his criticism for Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah, he took the time to watch another high-profile celebrity dish all of her personal dirt to the one and only O: Adele. But it's what Adele had to say in one of her tracks — which includes her young son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex Simon Konecki — that has Morgan the most disturbed.
Piers Morgan thinks Adele has gone too far
In his column for the Daily Mail, Piers Morgan argues that it's hypocritical for Adele to want privacy for her son Angelo, yet includes an audio voice recording from an intimate conversation she had with him during an emotional moment in her marriage. The track, called "My Little Love," features Adele telling her son that she loves him while also explaining to him that her marriage to Simon Konecki has hit a roadblock. After Adele asks to hear Angelo say that he loves her, the seven-year-old says, "I love you, one million per cent. I feel like you like me too." Adele continues, "I love your dad because he gave you to me... I've had a bad day, I'm very anxious... I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I actually feel lonely, and I never do. ... and I'm worried I might feel like this a lot." Then, she sings, "I know you feel lost, it's my fault completely. Mama's got to learn, teach me."
For Morgan, he believes broadcasting such private conversations for the world to hear crosses the line. While Adele pointed out that it was her therapist who said she should record her conversations with Angelo to see how she really feels about them, Morgan points out: "Did that therapist also suggest it would be a good idea to stick those conversations on an actual record that will sell millions of copies? I suspect not." It could be hard to argue with that one.