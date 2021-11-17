Meghan McCain Has Bold Words About Britney Spears

If there's one thing that Meghan McCain is known for (aside from her famous dad, of course), it's her hot takes. And if there's one thing everyone on both the right and left sides of the political aisle can agree on, it's that Britney Spears deserved to be free from the conservatorship she was under for 13 years. So, is it really any wonder that McCain had some strong things to say now that Spears' conservatorship is officially over? Like, we could have predicted this, right?

McCain quit her job as one of the hosts on "The View" in August, per The Daily Beast. She said that her decision to leave was influenced, at least in part, by all of the online bullying she was getting for things she said on the show. However, it would seem that online bullying hasn't stopped her from getting loud on her Twitter account. And when it comes to Spears, it looks like McCain isn't just happy for the pop music icon, she's looking for a little retribution.