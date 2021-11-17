What Are The Queen's Plans For The Rest Of 2021?

Queen Elizabeth was supposed to make her grand return to the public for Remembrance Day on November 14, but a newly-sprained back has put her out of commission once again. According to CNN, however, royal sources have confirmed that her back injury has nothing to do with her previous ailments over the past month.

The news of the queen missing Remembrance Sunday comes just weeks after being hospitalized for reasons unknown and undisclosed by sources within the royal camp. It was chalked up to "preliminary investigations," per the Daily Mail, and the hospital visit came right after she was seen using a walking cane — a first since her knee surgery in 2003. Following her health flare-ups, she was advised to remain at Windsor estate to rest up for two weeks.

Her medically-advised rest was supposed to conclude with November 14th's Remembrance Day, but her latest back injury has prevented her return to active duty. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, did note that the queen is doing "very well," per CNN. But now, with the year quickly coming to a close, what else does Queen Elizabeth have scheduled? Will she make any further public appearances?