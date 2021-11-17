Drake And Kanye West Post Photo Together As Proof Their Bitter Feud Is Finally Over
All is well in the world again — or at least in Kanye and Drake's world. The two rappers who have been embroiled in a very public feud for over 10 years seem to have raised the white flag as they posted a picture together on November 16.
This shocking development came just two months after Kanye got accused of posting Drake's address on Instagram, per Hypebeast. He swiftly deleted it, but not until fans called him out for alleged doxing the rapper. Kanye perhaps did it in response to Drake's verse on "Betrayal," in which he took a jab at Kanye. "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain't changin' sh*t for me, it's set in stone," the fiery lyrics, released in August, read. Of course, Drake had reason to be upset with Kayne if you believe his claim that the "Heaven and Hell" rapper leaked the news of his young son, Adonis.
But now Ye wants to put that all behind them, evidenced by him being the first one to reach out to the "Fair Trade" singer about burying the hatchet.
Drake and Kanye West unite for a common goal
Although some might say Kanye West was largely responsible for escalating his feud with Drake, he was also the first one to suggest ending it once and for all. In an Instagram post shared on music executive J Prince's account, West read a pre-written statement asking Drake to perform with him on December 7 in an attempt to draw "awareness" to the case of Larry Hoover, a former gang leader who was convicted of murder in 1993 and is currently serving six life sentences, per TMZ. "It's time to put it to rest," said West, who wants Hoover freed, arguing the event would "prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together." Drake has also advocated for Hoover's release, so it's fair to assume he's on board.
Not long after, Drake posted a video on Instagram of him and Kanye watching a Dave Chappelle set in Toronto. He had his arm draped around Ye's neck, signifying that they have indeed decided to end their feud. West also shared a photo of himself with Drake and J Prince, captioning the pic with a dove emoji. It's still unclear if he accepted West's invitation to perform, but at least we know there's now one less dramatic beef in Hollywood.
Of course, the reactions to the photo were swift, with one person commenting, "Finally." Another said, "This how it's supposed to be done. Two creatives coming together and not against each other."