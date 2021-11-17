Drake And Kanye West Post Photo Together As Proof Their Bitter Feud Is Finally Over

All is well in the world again — or at least in Kanye and Drake's world. The two rappers who have been embroiled in a very public feud for over 10 years seem to have raised the white flag as they posted a picture together on November 16.

This shocking development came just two months after Kanye got accused of posting Drake's address on Instagram, per Hypebeast. He swiftly deleted it, but not until fans called him out for alleged doxing the rapper. Kanye perhaps did it in response to Drake's verse on "Betrayal," in which he took a jab at Kanye. "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain't changin' sh*t for me, it's set in stone," the fiery lyrics, released in August, read. Of course, Drake had reason to be upset with Kayne if you believe his claim that the "Heaven and Hell" rapper leaked the news of his young son, Adonis.

But now Ye wants to put that all behind them, evidenced by him being the first one to reach out to the "Fair Trade" singer about burying the hatchet.