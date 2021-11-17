Will Iman Ever Remarry After David Bowie's Death?
Supermodel Iman and music legend David Bowie had an incredible romance that started in a rather ordinary way — via a blind date (per People). The couple was married for more than two decades before his death in 2016, and she opened up about her life now and her thoughts on ever marrying again as she launched her first perfume that was designed as a nod to the couple's "epic romance."
Iman explained her romance with Bowie began after she hesitantly chose to move to Los Angeles in 1990. "It's not one of my favorite places," she admitted to People. After she settled in Los Angeles, a mutual friend of theirs played matchmaker. Ultimately, she felt moving there was "my destiny," as, "My destiny was calling me to get there so I could meet David." While it took her "a few months" to fall in love with the musician, she recalled for him, he felt it had been "love at first sight."
The two got married in 1992 in Italy and settled down in New York City together. The couple had one child together, Alexandria "Lexi" Jones, and Iman's focus was on her then-teenaged daughter after Bowie passed away. Eventually, it was also Lexi who questioned Iman on whether she would consider ever marrying anybody else.
Iman feels like she remains married to David Bowie
During an interview on "Today," Iman admitted she didn't truly grieve the 2016 death of her husband David Bowie right away. "I was really more concentrated on helping her go through her grief," referring to her then-teenaged daughter. It wasn't until Iman went to the family's upstate New York country house that she finally processed her grief, per People.
Iman had not spent much time there after Bowie's death, but that's where she settled throughout the coronavirus pandemic. "I was stuck for the year and I was forced to deal with it," the supermodel explained on "Today." "All of a sudden grief knocked on the door and became a companion," she added. She worked through it all, and "now it is the joy that I remember."
Iman admitted, "Sometimes I have to remind myself that I had 26 years. So I have that to sustain me." She detailed that, "Through my memory, my love lives," and she frequently feels his presence at that New York home in the mountains. At one point since Bowie's death, the couple's daughter Lexi asked if Iman would ever marry again. "I said 'No,' I will not.' I still feel married," she recalled of her reply. She added, "Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No,' he's not my late husband. He's my husband." Given that, it's surely easy for fans to understand her insistence she will never marry again.