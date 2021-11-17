Will Iman Ever Remarry After David Bowie's Death?

Supermodel Iman and music legend David Bowie had an incredible romance that started in a rather ordinary way — via a blind date (per People). The couple was married for more than two decades before his death in 2016, and she opened up about her life now and her thoughts on ever marrying again as she launched her first perfume that was designed as a nod to the couple's "epic romance."

Iman explained her romance with Bowie began after she hesitantly chose to move to Los Angeles in 1990. "It's not one of my favorite places," she admitted to People. After she settled in Los Angeles, a mutual friend of theirs played matchmaker. Ultimately, she felt moving there was "my destiny," as, "My destiny was calling me to get there so I could meet David." While it took her "a few months" to fall in love with the musician, she recalled for him, he felt it had been "love at first sight."

The two got married in 1992 in Italy and settled down in New York City together. The couple had one child together, Alexandria "Lexi" Jones, and Iman's focus was on her then-teenaged daughter after Bowie passed away. Eventually, it was also Lexi who questioned Iman on whether she would consider ever marrying anybody else.