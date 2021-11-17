What Did Meghan Markle's Brother Really Think About His Time On A Reality Show?

Thomas Markle Jr. is coming clean about his time on "Big Brother VIP." The estranged half-brother of Meghan Markle, Thomas Jr., has gone on record time and time again to lambast his royal sister in the wake of her marriage to Prince Harry. In fact, in his introduction to the Australian reality show, he stated, "I told Prince Harry, I think [Meghan's] going to ruin your life. She's very shallow" (via the Daily Mail).

Thomas Jr.'s comments run in congruence with sister Samantha and father Thomas Sr.'s previous comments about the Duchess of Sussex — all of whom have disavowed Meghan as well. Thomas Sr. had previously accused Meghan of "[dumping] me one day before she got married" and accused her of dumping "my family ... Doria's [Ragland] family ... every family, and ... the British [royal] family" (via Page Six). Samantha echoed a similar sentiment, stating that Meghan "doesn't have a heart" (via Entertainment Daily).

With all of the Markle family's negative comments in tow, it seems now that Thomas Markle Jr. is now walking back his comments and offering gratitude as he reflects on his time on "Big Brother VIP."