What Did Meghan Markle's Brother Really Think About His Time On A Reality Show?
Thomas Markle Jr. is coming clean about his time on "Big Brother VIP." The estranged half-brother of Meghan Markle, Thomas Jr., has gone on record time and time again to lambast his royal sister in the wake of her marriage to Prince Harry. In fact, in his introduction to the Australian reality show, he stated, "I told Prince Harry, I think [Meghan's] going to ruin your life. She's very shallow" (via the Daily Mail).
Thomas Jr.'s comments run in congruence with sister Samantha and father Thomas Sr.'s previous comments about the Duchess of Sussex — all of whom have disavowed Meghan as well. Thomas Sr. had previously accused Meghan of "[dumping] me one day before she got married" and accused her of dumping "my family ... Doria's [Ragland] family ... every family, and ... the British [royal] family" (via Page Six). Samantha echoed a similar sentiment, stating that Meghan "doesn't have a heart" (via Entertainment Daily).
With all of the Markle family's negative comments in tow, it seems now that Thomas Markle Jr. is now walking back his comments and offering gratitude as he reflects on his time on "Big Brother VIP."
Thomas Markle Jr. is apologetic and grateful after Big Brother VIP
Thomas Markle Jr. is the latest victim of eviction on "Big Brother VIP." The eldest half-brother of Meghan Markle, Thomas has made it abundantly clear that he is regretful over the negative comments he's mad about the Duchess of Sussex in the past while offering praise to the show. According to the Daily Mail, Thomas expressed gratitude toward the show for allowing him to "cleanse his soul" and noted that "Big Brother's VIP hotel has definitely given me a life changing experience." Elsewhere, he noted that he "mailed the good letter to Meghan" — referencing the apology letter he wrote for Meghan and Prince Harry.
In the letter, which he penned earlier in the season, he stated, "I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding" and that "it did not come from the real person that I am but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart" (via The Sun). In 2018, Thomas Jr. slammed Meghan in a pre-wedding letter, calling her a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman" (via In Touch Weekly).
This isn't the first time he's tried to make amends with Meghan, however. In 2020, he stated, "I'm sorry for the last three years of bad press" (via Express). Only time will tell if Thomas Markle Jr. sings a different tune once again.