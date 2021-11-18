How Is Britney Spears' Fiance Helping Her New Living Situation?
Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated on November 12, according to Variety. After a long court battle, the "Piece of Me" singer no longer has to abide by rules put in place by her father, and she can finally begin to live her life without having to check in with people who once controlled her every move. "I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did ... he has truly turned my life around ... I'm forever thankful for that," Spears captioned an Instagram post, three days after her court hearing.
In another Instagram post, Spears shared some things that she could finally do now that her conservatorship is over. "I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman," Spears said in a candid video. "And owning an ATM card and seeing cash for the first time. Being able to buy candles," she continued. As Spears adjusts to a life that she hasn't really known as an adult, there is a lot that she wants to see and experience — and there's plenty that she's just not used to. During this time of transition, it's important that she has a solid support system around her — and her fiance, Sam Asghari, is said to be playing a big role as she turns the page.
Sam Asghari is instrumental in helping Britney Spears adjust to her new life
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been together since 2016. The two met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party," and had instant chemistry, according to Us Weekly. Flash forward five years, and the couple is engaged to be married. Asghari popped the question back in September, according to The New York Times, and, of course, Spears said yes! Following the judge's decision to end Spears' conservatorship, a source told People magazine that Asghari is really helping Spears adjust to her new life. "Britney basically went from not being able to do what she wants, to being able to do anything she wants. The big question now is, 'What is she going to do?' Sam is encouraging her to stay on a schedule. He is very focused and likes to feel accomplished," a source told the outlet, adding, "Britney and Sam are having fun together. She loves having him around."
It's unknown if Spears and Asghari have been thinking about a wedding, or if they have any immediate plans for their future together, but Spears admitted that she really wants to have another baby. "I'm thinking about having another baby," Spears captioned an Instagram post on November 16. Spears, who has sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline, will turn 40 on December 2.