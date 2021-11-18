How Is Britney Spears' Fiance Helping Her New Living Situation?

Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated on November 12, according to Variety. After a long court battle, the "Piece of Me" singer no longer has to abide by rules put in place by her father, and she can finally begin to live her life without having to check in with people who once controlled her every move. "I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did ... he has truly turned my life around ... I'm forever thankful for that," Spears captioned an Instagram post, three days after her court hearing.

In another Instagram post, Spears shared some things that she could finally do now that her conservatorship is over. "I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman," Spears said in a candid video. "And owning an ATM card and seeing cash for the first time. Being able to buy candles," she continued. As Spears adjusts to a life that she hasn't really known as an adult, there is a lot that she wants to see and experience — and there's plenty that she's just not used to. During this time of transition, it's important that she has a solid support system around her — and her fiance, Sam Asghari, is said to be playing a big role as she turns the page.