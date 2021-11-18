Gigi Hadid Debuts A Brand New Look After Breaking Up With Zayn Malik

Is Gigi Hadid's new look linked to her breakup with her on-again, off-again partner Zayn Malik? She could be dropping hints with her auburn hair that she's seeing red — she's besties with Taylor Swift, after all — since her split with Malik.

While the supermodel has yet to speak out, she and Malik called it quits a few weeks ago after Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, claimed Malik struck her during an argument. The former One Direction singer pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment, according to Page Six, which include reportedly calling Yolanda Hadid a "f****** Dutch slut," pushing her into a dresser, and yelling for her to stay away from his daughter, Khai, whom he shares with Gigi. After going their separate ways, despite Malik adamantly denying the allegations, Gigi has asked for privacy amid the situation.

Since the split, Gigi has yet to speak publicly on the matter. According to Page Six, Gigi has been "solely focused on the best for Khai." Now, however, it seems Gigi is also focused on herself and living her best life with her new red look.