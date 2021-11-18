Why Senators Are Absolutely Furious Over Meghan Markle Having Their Private Cell Phone Numbers

If Meghan Markle has been anything since joining the royal family in 2018, it's divisive. Through arguably little fault of her own, the Duchess of Sussex has been splashed across the covers of the British tabloids, often in an unflattering way. Her image was further damaged in 2020 when she and her husband, Prince Harry, abruptly left the royal family and fled to Los Angeles.

Meghan later sat down with Oprah Winfrey and discussed the experience. She claimed she faced overt racism from her in-laws, was denied help when she became seriously mentally ill and was ignored when she asked for help dealing with the press. For some, it became clear that Meghan was a victim of a biased press and an out-of-touch monarchy. For others (looking at you Piers Morgan), Meghan was fame-hungry and going out of her way to destroy a centuries-old institution.

The press Meghan has received has been lopsided; it's been much more negative in the UK than it has stateside. Recently though, it seems like the public opinion of the duchess in the US has begun to change — at least, it has shifted with some politicians who are none too happy with the amount of sway Meghan seems to have.