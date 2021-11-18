Why Senators Are Absolutely Furious Over Meghan Markle Having Their Private Cell Phone Numbers
If Meghan Markle has been anything since joining the royal family in 2018, it's divisive. Through arguably little fault of her own, the Duchess of Sussex has been splashed across the covers of the British tabloids, often in an unflattering way. Her image was further damaged in 2020 when she and her husband, Prince Harry, abruptly left the royal family and fled to Los Angeles.
Meghan later sat down with Oprah Winfrey and discussed the experience. She claimed she faced overt racism from her in-laws, was denied help when she became seriously mentally ill and was ignored when she asked for help dealing with the press. For some, it became clear that Meghan was a victim of a biased press and an out-of-touch monarchy. For others (looking at you Piers Morgan), Meghan was fame-hungry and going out of her way to destroy a centuries-old institution.
The press Meghan has received has been lopsided; it's been much more negative in the UK than it has stateside. Recently though, it seems like the public opinion of the duchess in the US has begun to change — at least, it has shifted with some politicians who are none too happy with the amount of sway Meghan seems to have.
Meghan's in tough spot
Out of the frying pan into the fire. Meghan Markle may have washed her hands of the British monarchy but she's only just begun dipping her toes in US politics. According to reports, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand has tapped the duchess as a lobbyist for parental leave by passing out colleagues' personal cell numbers, and politicians are miffed about it. "Much to my surprise, she called me on my private line and she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic," Sen. Shelley Capito told Politico. Capito didn't seem overly concerned, but other senators reportedly considered the move a major "breach of protocol," per Axios.
Meghan is still towing an awkward line between regular US citizen and foreign dignitaries, which makes her involvement in US politics a grey area. "Ms. Markle's latest interference in US politics reignites the question in my mind as to why the Royal Family does not simply strip her and Harry officially of their titles," Republican congressman Jason Smith told the Daily Mail. "Particularly since she insists on sending this under the pretense of being the Duchess of Sussex."
Meghan has also spoken publicly on the matter, penning a letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with letterhead that included her official royal title. It's bold of Harry and Meghan to be this involved, as traditionally, the royals make a point of neither interfering nor commenting on US politics. Who knows, maybe there's a political run in her future?