Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Travis Barker With This Incredibly Lavish Gift

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have not been shy about expressing their love through PDA, or with thoughtful gifts. The couple was rumored to be romantically linked in the past, but started their relationship in early 2021. It was not long before the Blink-182 drummer was showering his girlfriend with presents. On their first Valentine's Day together, Kourtney showed off a new diamond anklet on her Instagram Stories, per Page Six. Days later, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star made their romance official by posting a photo of the duo linking hands on her Instagram page.

Originally, Kourtney intended to post Barker sparingly on her pages. "Kourtney's been trying to keep their relationship as private as she can on social media," a source told Entertainment Tonight in April. That plan started to fall to pieces once Barker adorned her with beautiful gifts. The drummer gifted his girlfriend a ridiculous assortment of flowers for her birthday that took up substantial real estate in her home. "Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," Kourtney wrote on Instagram at the time. "My entire house smells yummy" (via People). For Mother's Day, Barker followed suit and gave Kourtney three massive floral arrangements that lined her driveway, per E! News.

The Poosh founder took note of her beau's gestures, and Kourtney returned the favor for Barker's birthday with a show-stopping gift.