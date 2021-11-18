Kourtney Kardashian Gifted Travis Barker With This Incredibly Lavish Gift
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have not been shy about expressing their love through PDA, or with thoughtful gifts. The couple was rumored to be romantically linked in the past, but started their relationship in early 2021. It was not long before the Blink-182 drummer was showering his girlfriend with presents. On their first Valentine's Day together, Kourtney showed off a new diamond anklet on her Instagram Stories, per Page Six. Days later, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star made their romance official by posting a photo of the duo linking hands on her Instagram page.
Originally, Kourtney intended to post Barker sparingly on her pages. "Kourtney's been trying to keep their relationship as private as she can on social media," a source told Entertainment Tonight in April. That plan started to fall to pieces once Barker adorned her with beautiful gifts. The drummer gifted his girlfriend a ridiculous assortment of flowers for her birthday that took up substantial real estate in her home. "Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," Kourtney wrote on Instagram at the time. "My entire house smells yummy" (via People). For Mother's Day, Barker followed suit and gave Kourtney three massive floral arrangements that lined her driveway, per E! News.
The Poosh founder took note of her beau's gestures, and Kourtney returned the favor for Barker's birthday with a show-stopping gift.
Travis Barker's 'dream car' from his 'dream girl'
Travis Barker took to Instagram on November 17 to give fans a glimpse of the show-stopping gift Kourtney Kardashian gave him for his birthday. The musician uploaded seven photos of himself and Kourtney in the 1987 Buick GNX she bought him. According to Auto Evolution, this was one of only 547 made that model year. (For reference, the model pictured above is from the mid-90s.) It was not known how much Kourtney shelled out, but another '87 GNX had sold the previous year for $275,000.
The Blink-182 drummer made his Instagram post as much about his girlfriend, as it was about his new ride. "When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash," he wrote in the caption. In the first black-and-white snap, Barker was in the driver seat while Kourtney sat in the passenger side, and the couple rocked matching skeleton shirts. Kourtney put her hand on Barker's face in the next photo, and the couple embraced outside the car in the third slide. "Seee .. when a guy treats a girl like everything ... they can have whatever they want. It's really simple," one fan responded. "When your dream artist gets his dream car by his dream girl," another follower replied.
Since the duo started dating, the gift-giving has not been limited to the two of them. In July, Barker bought Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick a pink drum set for her birthday that had her name written across the front. Plus, he gave her some drumming lessons.