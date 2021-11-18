Who Is The Former Aide Giving Evidence Against Meghan Markle?

When Meghan Markle won the lawsuit in May against a British tabloid for publishing a heartfelt letter she sent to her estranged father in 2018, per the BBC, she — and all of us — might have believed that was the end of it. But, as it turns out, the drama involving the royal family seems to be nowhere close to easing off. The case brought by the Duchess of Sussex against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), centered on the issue of privacy and copyright ownership.

As the BBC explained, the newspaper argued that Meghan was not the sole owner of the letter because an aide, Jason Knauf, helped her write it. According to the argument, since an employee was the co-author of the material, the letter was owned by the Crown, the report detailed. However, in court proceedings, Knauf denied being involved and emphasized that "it was the duchess's letter alone," a statement that played a key role in the judge's ruling in favor of Meghan, according to the BBC.

But Knauf recanted his position as part of ANL's appeal proceedings, which came to light in November, according to The Guardian. In his witness statement, Knauf said he helped shape the contents of the letter and claimed Meghan "asked me to review [it], saying, 'Obviously, everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked.'" And like that, Knauf went from trusted aide to key witness against Meghan.