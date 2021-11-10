Meghan Markle's Former Aide Has Something To Say About Her Today
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have left life at Buckingham Palace behind for a more peaceful one in sunny California, but that doesn't mean they've left their royal troubles behind, too. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a rather crucial time right now with another court battle in the U.K. over a personal letter that Meghan had sent to her father Thomas Markle, Sr., but was published by a tabloid publication.
According to Newsweek, The Mail on Sunday has requested for the Court of Appeal in London to add a witness testimony to the case. Apparently, the Sussexes' former communications secretary Jason Knauf — who has also closely worked with Prince William and Kate Middleton in the past — has reportedly accused Meghan of bullying two personal assistants out the door at Buckingham Palace. In a report by The Times, Knauf expressed concern about Meghan's behavior in a complaint that claimed, "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y."
However, those complaints made by palace staffers have since been rescinded, according to Page Six. But that's not stopping Knauf from speaking out.
Meghan Markle will be forced to tell her side of the story
Jason Knauf is prepared to tell his side of the story, regardless of whether Meghan Markle likes it or not, according to Newsweek. One court filing even reads as, "If permission is granted by the Court of Appeal to introduce Mr Knauf's recent witness statement, [The Mail on Sunday] will rely on it as evidence that [Meghan] considered it at least a serious possibility that the letter would be made public by her father and crafted the letter with that possibility specifically in mind. [Meghan's] pleaded case is very different, namely that she did not even suspect that he would disclose the letter."
During her bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex hinted that the palace was responsible for leaking rumors about her to the press. But should Knauf's statement about the duchess' character behind closed doors hold any weight in court, this means Meghan will have to fly to the U.K. and testify in a London courtroom herself. So far Meghan herself has not made any comments about the matter, but watch this space as we have a feeling this will be a future episode of Netflix's "The Crown" that no one will want to miss.