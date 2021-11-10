Meghan Markle's Former Aide Has Something To Say About Her Today

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have left life at Buckingham Palace behind for a more peaceful one in sunny California, but that doesn't mean they've left their royal troubles behind, too. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing a rather crucial time right now with another court battle in the U.K. over a personal letter that Meghan had sent to her father Thomas Markle, Sr., but was published by a tabloid publication.

According to Newsweek, The Mail on Sunday has requested for the Court of Appeal in London to add a witness testimony to the case. Apparently, the Sussexes' former communications secretary Jason Knauf — who has also closely worked with Prince William and Kate Middleton in the past — has reportedly accused Meghan of bullying two personal assistants out the door at Buckingham Palace. In a report by The Times, Knauf expressed concern about Meghan's behavior in a complaint that claimed, "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y."

However, those complaints made by palace staffers have since been rescinded, according to Page Six. But that's not stopping Knauf from speaking out.