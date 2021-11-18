The Truth About Adam Driver's Sex Scene With Lady Gaga In House Of Gucci

Stars of "House of Gucci" are gearing up for the release of the film that follows the lives of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci. The drama centers around the luxury fashion couple's marriage and Reggiani's eventual order for the murder of her husband in 1995. The film stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver and includes A-listers like Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino, but Gaga's performance in particular has already been noted for its intensity.

"I took the pain I feel from being attacked when I was a young girl, from feeling left behind by people that I love, from feeling trapped that I can't go out into a world that I love," Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter about becoming Reggiani. "I was falling apart as [Patrizia] fell apart. When I say that I didn't break character, some of it was not by choice." The Grammy-winning singer admitted director Ridley Scott had to step it to make sure she wasn't "traumatizing" herself, to which Gaga responded, "I already have." Gaga's dedication to Patrizia has already generated Oscar buzz, but the actor is focus on what she thinks is a "performance of a lifetime." Gaga explained, "As a woman, I feel like I really can snap into something that's not about the person that I'm yelling at. "It's like I'm yelling at all the men that came before them."

One moment on the set that got really "real" was the sex scene between Gaga and Driver, and the actor opened up about how he and Gaga pulled it off.