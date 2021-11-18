Would Jennifer Lopez Seriously Get Married Again?

In April, Bennifer fans went wild when rumors began to circulate that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reignited their old flame, as People reported. Months of suspense went by until Lopez confirmed the news by making it Instagram official. Lopez uploaded snapshots from her 52nd birthday celebrations and sneaked one in that showed her kissing Affleck toward the end. The internet went up in flames.

Lopez and Affleck met in late 2001 while shooting the 2003 film "Gigli," as Page Six noted. Lopez had just married dancer, Cris Judd, when she met Affleck and the marriage lasted only nine months, with their divorce being finalized in June 2002, per the Daily Mail. Shortly after her divorce, Lopez and Affleck are seen hanging out around her birth on July 24, the New York Post reported. Bennifer was officially on.

Lopez and Affleck became engaged in November 2002 and planned to wed in September 2003, though they postponed "due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding," People reported. In January 2004, Lopez announced their were calling off their engagement, according to MTV. By March, Bennifer was over. Lopez went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 and divorced him in 2011. She then became engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2019, though they postponed the wedding because of the pandemic, per People. They broke up in April, Today reported. After so many marriages and engagements, many would be thrown off by the whole thing — but that's not J.Lo.