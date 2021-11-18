How Much Did Meghan Markle's Outfit On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cost?

The talk show world is abuzz again with the news that Meghan Markle, the former "Suits" actor and current Duchess of Sussex, made her surprise second major TV interview, this time with Ellen DeGeneres.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made major headlines, of course, back in March when Markle and Prince Harry gave their first explosive, tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey. Although Hollywood expected the royal couple to give their first interview to DeGeneres, as she and Markle had been friends since they met at a dog shelter some years ago, per the Daily Mail, they instead gave the interview to Winfrey. The famed interviewer is their neighbor in Montecito, California, just like DeGeneres, who is now finishing up her 19-year talk show run after allegations of misconduct.

As the royal family prepares itself for more potential bombshells about their behavior, it appears Markle is keen to talk about her early days in the entertainment industry, which she did during her November 18 interview with DeGeneres. She spoke about auditioning on the Warner Bros. lot and driving a beat-up Ford Explorer with a broken door, forcing her to climb in through the trunk. Markle has clearly come a long way since then, and not just because she's now British royalty. If her stylish yet not overly showy outfit — and the exorbitant price she paid for it — is any indication, she's doing just fine now.