How Much Did Meghan Markle's Outfit On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cost?
The talk show world is abuzz again with the news that Meghan Markle, the former "Suits" actor and current Duchess of Sussex, made her surprise second major TV interview, this time with Ellen DeGeneres.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made major headlines, of course, back in March when Markle and Prince Harry gave their first explosive, tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey. Although Hollywood expected the royal couple to give their first interview to DeGeneres, as she and Markle had been friends since they met at a dog shelter some years ago, per the Daily Mail, they instead gave the interview to Winfrey. The famed interviewer is their neighbor in Montecito, California, just like DeGeneres, who is now finishing up her 19-year talk show run after allegations of misconduct.
As the royal family prepares itself for more potential bombshells about their behavior, it appears Markle is keen to talk about her early days in the entertainment industry, which she did during her November 18 interview with DeGeneres. She spoke about auditioning on the Warner Bros. lot and driving a beat-up Ford Explorer with a broken door, forcing her to climb in through the trunk. Markle has clearly come a long way since then, and not just because she's now British royalty. If her stylish yet not overly showy outfit — and the exorbitant price she paid for it — is any indication, she's doing just fine now.
Markle graced the stage wearing Oscar De La Renta
Meghan Markle has come a long way since she had to climb in through the trunk of her Ford Explorer. The royal fashion icon graced Ellen DeGeneres's stage on November 18, wearing black slacks, black stiletto pumps, and a stylish white blouse with puffy, cut-out sleeves. The outfit, designed by Oscar De La Renta, which Daily Mail reported as costing £1,991, equaling about $2,687, per XE Currency Converter. That is a wild amount of money for pants and a blouse, no matter whose name is attached.
The blouse alone, which one Twitter user compared to that worn by Ricky Ricardo in "I Love Lucy," apparently rings in at $1,775, according to POPSUGAR, though it appears to be out of stock (though this one is similar, and only costs $1,490). The blouse has sleeves that billow at the elbow (a la Popeye), with an elaborate cut-out pattern resembling a large flower.
Markle is a fan of De La Renta's designs and has worn his fashions a few times before. Especially memorable was the gorgeous tulle seagull dress she wore to the Australian Geographic Society Awards in 2018. For "Ellen," she showed her chic take on a classic wardrobe staple: the white blouse and black work pants, something everyone has in their closet — even if not at quite the same price point.