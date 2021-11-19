Henderson Wade On Being Starstruck By Fresh Prince Star Tatyana Ali - Exclusive

The holiday season is upon us, and Lifetime is here to fulfill all of your festive film needs. First up is "A Picture Perfect Holiday" co-starring Tatyana Ali and Henderson Wade. In the adorable flick, Ali and Wade play rival photographers Gaby and Sean who enroll on a Christmas photography course in an idyllic mountain town. They're unexpectedly thrown together when they're accidentally double-booked in the same cabin, and hijinks immediately ensue, especially when Sean (Wade) gets out of the shower and greets Gaby (Ali) while wearing nothing but a towel.

Speaking with Nicki Swift, Wade, who's appeared in everything from "Riverdale" to "Swamp Thing," revealed that he'd jump at the chance to make a sequel to "A Picture Perfect Holiday." Wade explained, "Well, I mean, I will say this, if the opportunity did present itself, I would jump to work with Tatyana, this cast, and this crew again."

Nicki Swift caught up with Henderson Wade to find out what it was like working with "The Fresh Prince Bel-Air" star Tatyana Ali and how she reacted to her co-star's fandom.