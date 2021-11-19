Kamala Harris Just Became The First Acting Female President

There's certainly no doubt that Kamala Harris is a remarkable person whose political career has been filled with notable accomplishments. Among other incredible successes and feats over the years, she stepped into one of the most powerful roles in America when she became the Vice President of the United States, the first woman of color to do so, per ABC News. However, she's surely hoping that her job will help pave the way for others to follow her lead.

Indeed, according to the White House, Harris explained back in January 2019, "My mother [research scientist and role model Shyamala Gopalan] would look at me and she'd say, 'Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last.'" It definitely seems like Harris has taken that to heart.

Now, Harris has made history again as the first acting female president. However, it's due to a reason that you might not expect, as well as one that a former president apparently wouldn't admit to doing.