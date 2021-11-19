The True Meaning Behind Easy On Me (With Chris Stapleton) By Adele

Adele released her full "30" album on November 19, and if you are well, you are the only one. Fans have been breathless with anticipation since she released the album's first single, "Easy On Me," with its heartbreaking, more mature lyrics and, of course, that perfect voice.

"Go easy on me, baby / I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to / Feel the world around me / I had no time to choose what I chose to do," the iconic songstress croons on the track. It is the first new music Adele has released in the better part of a decade, and the first album since she's gotten divorced and had her first child, her son Angelo.

The meaning behind some of the lyrics may, on the surface, seem obvious, but in interviews, Adele has indicated that there's also a deeper meaning involved. And does the meaning of the song change in the version she's collaborated on with country music star Chris Stapleton?