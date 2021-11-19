The True Meaning Behind To Be Loved By Adele

Adele is famous for using her personal life to inspire her music, which is just what she did when she opened up about her divorce from her now-ex Simon Konecki on her album "30," according to Page Six. It was surely an emotional process for that reason, as well as the fact that it's another stellar professional accomplishment for the iconic singer.

"It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all," Adele wrote on Instagram not long after the album was released, confirming that she had dealt with a lot while creating the collection of tunes that will surely be as beloved as the rest of her past pieces. She also shared a photo of herself in the studio with her arms held up high in the air, in which she looked pretty darn thrilled.

However, just a couple of days earlier, she also took to Instagram to share a video of herself casually (but oh-so-incredibly) performing one particular song from the album, "To Be Loved" and OMG. As one follower admitted, "I WASNT PREPARED." Another added, "I DONT THINK IM EMOTIONALLY AND MENTALLY READY FOR 30." Why is that? Well, this song will reach right into your heart and touch your soul thanks to the stunning way that Adele delivers it, as well as the meaning behind the heartfelt and heart-wrenching lyrics.