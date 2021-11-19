The True Meaning Behind To Be Loved By Adele
Adele is famous for using her personal life to inspire her music, which is just what she did when she opened up about her divorce from her now-ex Simon Konecki on her album "30," according to Page Six. It was surely an emotional process for that reason, as well as the fact that it's another stellar professional accomplishment for the iconic singer.
"It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all," Adele wrote on Instagram not long after the album was released, confirming that she had dealt with a lot while creating the collection of tunes that will surely be as beloved as the rest of her past pieces. She also shared a photo of herself in the studio with her arms held up high in the air, in which she looked pretty darn thrilled.
However, just a couple of days earlier, she also took to Instagram to share a video of herself casually (but oh-so-incredibly) performing one particular song from the album, "To Be Loved" and OMG. As one follower admitted, "I WASNT PREPARED." Another added, "I DONT THINK IM EMOTIONALLY AND MENTALLY READY FOR 30." Why is that? Well, this song will reach right into your heart and touch your soul thanks to the stunning way that Adele delivers it, as well as the meaning behind the heartfelt and heart-wrenching lyrics.
Adele admits that she's 'lost' and 'afraid'
Adele may be a successful star, however, that doesn't mean that she always knows what she's doing. That apparently applies to her former marriage and eventual divorce. She makes that clear in her song, "To Be Loved." In the first verse, she sings, per Genius, "I built a house for a love to grow / I was so young that it was hard to know / I'm as lost now as I was back then / Always make a mess of everything."
Although she may not have known everything back then, there's something she knows now which she reveals when she adds, "It's about time that I face myself / All I do is bleed into someone else / Painting walls with all my secret tears / Filling rooms with all my hopes and fears." Oof. Are you crying yet?
Whether or not you're already weepy and potentially relating to Adele's raw emotional revelations, she might hit you right in the heart in the second verse when she admits something else. "I'm so afraid, but I'm open wide / I'll be the one to catch myself this time," she sings. On top of that, she tells her listeners that "Looking back, [she doesn't] regret a thing," and even though she "took some bad turns," she's "owning" them and will "stand still and let the storm pass by / Keep my heart safe till the time feels right." And there's a very good reason for that.
This is why Adele will never give up on love
Anyone who has ever been through a rough breakup — or, frankly, probably anyone who can even imagine going through such a heartbreaking process — can surely understand why Adele would feel guarded following her divorce. However, in her song "To Be Loved," she not only admits that she wants to protect her heart, she also tells anyone who's listening why she's willing to take the risk in order to love again, because there's something that she knows is true.
"But oh my, oh my / I'll never learn if I never leap / I'll always yearn if I never speak," she sings in the pre-chorus, per Genius, acknowledging that sometimes the potential fall is worth the possible payoff. She confirms that in the chorus when she continues by singing, "To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can't live without."
Yet, Adele explains that she want it to "be known that I will choose to lose," because "It's a sacrifice, but I can't live a lie." Beyond that and on top of it all, she states in the emotional song, "Let it be known, let it be known that I tried." As Alfred, Lord Tennyson said, it's better to have loved and lost — and to try to love again? — than never to have loved at all.