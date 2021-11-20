Judge Judy's Granddaughter Looks Exactly Like The Famous Judge

Judge Judy Sheindlin is moving on to the next phase of her life. Her eponymous syndicated courtroom show recently came to an end after 25 years, and on no one's terms but her own. "I like to see things tied up in a bow," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Nobody says, 'Oh, they did that show for 27 years.' That's not a number!" She also noted that she wanted to end the show while it was still relevant. "[I]t's always good to leave everybody wanting a little bit more," she added.

Now, she has a brand new show, "Judy Justice," streaming on IMDb TV. While the premise of the show is the same as the classic "Judge Judy," nearly everything else is different — from the cast to the courtroom set. "It's a new show and it can't look the same as the old show," executive producer and director Randy Douthit told Variety. Included in the new cast is law clerk Sarah Rose, who happens to be Sheindlin's granddaughter. Not only does she look just like her famous grandmother, but it seems she's following in her footsteps, too.