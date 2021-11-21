Chris Daughtry's Wife Sets The Record Straight About Her Daughter's Tragic Death

The tragic death of Chris Daughtry's daughter on November 12 continues to make headlines as more information comes to light. Amid her grief, the singer's wife, Deanna Daughtry, has been shutting down rumors about her daughter Hannah's sudden death. Deanna paid tribute to Hannah on Instagram: "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah." The grieving mother ended the post by saying, "Our hearts are broken."

Chris also posted a photo of Hannah, echoing his wife's sadness with a poignant message: "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken...We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah." The singer noted he recently lost his mom to cancer.

People reported Chris and Deanna, started dating in 2000; she had daughter Hannah and son Griffin from her relationship with Randall Scott Price. She and Chris, however, later welcomed twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James. USA Today reported that the "American Idol" alum adopted the two oldest children. As police investigated the cause of Hannah's death, the New York Post reported that the 25-year-old had a "turbulent" relationship with her boyfriend. There have been many rumors and incorrect reports in the days following her death, so the singer's wife had to set the record straight about her daughter's tragic death.