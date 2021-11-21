Chris Daughtry's Wife Sets The Record Straight About Her Daughter's Tragic Death
The tragic death of Chris Daughtry's daughter on November 12 continues to make headlines as more information comes to light. Amid her grief, the singer's wife, Deanna Daughtry, has been shutting down rumors about her daughter Hannah's sudden death. Deanna paid tribute to Hannah on Instagram: "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah." The grieving mother ended the post by saying, "Our hearts are broken."
Chris also posted a photo of Hannah, echoing his wife's sadness with a poignant message: "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken...We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah." The singer noted he recently lost his mom to cancer.
People reported Chris and Deanna, started dating in 2000; she had daughter Hannah and son Griffin from her relationship with Randall Scott Price. She and Chris, however, later welcomed twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James. USA Today reported that the "American Idol" alum adopted the two oldest children. As police investigated the cause of Hannah's death, the New York Post reported that the 25-year-old had a "turbulent" relationship with her boyfriend. There have been many rumors and incorrect reports in the days following her death, so the singer's wife had to set the record straight about her daughter's tragic death.
Deanna Daughtry shuts down homicide rumors after daughter's death
Losing a child is an unimaginable loss. Besides dealing with her devastating grief, Chris Daughtry's wife, Deanna Daughtry, had to shut down homicide rumors after her daughter Hannah's death. Deanna took to Instagram to talk about the rumors, posting a childhood photo of Hannah along with her message. Deanna wrote, "The news floating around that we said our daughter's death is being investigated as a homicide is false! We were not told that and never said that to anyone!"
The grieving mom said that she shared "concerns" about Hannah's death and that someone went "running to the press" with the information. Deanna continued, "I lost my child and I'm having to now also deal with rumors and assumptions about her. Hannah was on this earth with us for 25 years there is so much more to her story." The "American Idol" star's wife wrapped her gut-wrenching post, writing, "I loved my daughter so much & I am experiencing the deepest emotional pain I have ever felt! Please stop making it worse for those of us who love her by spreading rumors & saying disgusting things about our family." Deanna ended her message by thanking people for all the kind messages, love, and prayers.
Boston University's Deborah Carr noted, "The death of a child is considered the single worst stressor a person can go through." Many are keeping Chris and Deanna in their thoughts and prayers during this time.