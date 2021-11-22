Tetona Jackson On The Housewives Of The North Pole, Working With Halle Berry, And Being A Disney Princess - Exclusive Interview

What drew you to Peacock's "The Housewives of the North Pole"?

Honestly, I have always wanted to do a Christmas movie. I think they're so much fun. They're so cute. And my dream came true.

So the movie co-stars Kyle Richards from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." What was it like working with a real Real Housewife? And are you a fan of the show?

First of all, she is so amazing to work with. She's super sweet, so much fun. I loved working with her and Betsy Brandt, and honestly the entire cast was a lot of fun to work with. I will be 100% honest. I haven't watched the show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." I mean, obviously it's such a huge show, so I've seen clips and I know of the show. But I have not actually watched. ... I feel like it's going to suck me in.

So what can you tell us about "The Housewives of the North Pole"?

So it is a very, very cute Christmas movie. Of course, it's Peacock's very first Christmas movie, which is very exciting. I'm really excited to be a part of that. But the movie is about these two women played by Kyle and Betsy and they are best friends. And they win this house decorating contest every year. And my character Kendall kind of comes in and stirs things up a little bit. So you kind of get to see this huge rollercoaster happen, and you get to find out what happens at the end.

So you get to create the drama by the sounds of it.

I do. Me and my boss. Alec Mapa plays my boss in the movie and he is so much fun to work with. We kind of stir things up a little bit.

Are you a fan of Christmas movies, and do you think you'll make more after this one?

I am a huge fan of Christmas movies and I hope I get to be in more Christmas movies after this. It's a lot of fun to do.