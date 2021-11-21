How The AMAs Royally Messed Up BTS' Highly Anticipated Performance

They're back!

BTS took the stage for the first time in over two years in the United States at the highly anticipated 2021 American Music Awards. "These two years now have come full-circle, 360 degrees," RM dished to People prior to taking the stage with the legendary rock band Coldplay. "So it's really strange to hear the noise and face to face without masks. It means so much more because we're nominated today for artist of the year," he added. When asked what the group missed the most about performing, RM said it was a combination of the noise and the people. "We're so nervous and words can't describe how excited and nervous we are," he added."

All nerves aside, however, the members were still confident about taking the stage, just as they are every time they show up and show out. "It'll be one for the books," fellow member J-Hope declared. And that it was... but maybe for reasons the South Korean boy band hadn't exactly anticipated.