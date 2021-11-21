How The AMAs Royally Messed Up BTS' Highly Anticipated Performance
They're back!
BTS took the stage for the first time in over two years in the United States at the highly anticipated 2021 American Music Awards. "These two years now have come full-circle, 360 degrees," RM dished to People prior to taking the stage with the legendary rock band Coldplay. "So it's really strange to hear the noise and face to face without masks. It means so much more because we're nominated today for artist of the year," he added. When asked what the group missed the most about performing, RM said it was a combination of the noise and the people. "We're so nervous and words can't describe how excited and nervous we are," he added."
All nerves aside, however, the members were still confident about taking the stage, just as they are every time they show up and show out. "It'll be one for the books," fellow member J-Hope declared. And that it was... but maybe for reasons the South Korean boy band hadn't exactly anticipated.
BTS and Coldplay dealt with some audio issues
Hello? Is this thing on?
While BTS and Coldplay managed to deliver a stellar performance, many couldn't help but notice the technical difficulties that plagued the performance at the beginning. "Love BTS and Coldplay but whoever set up the audio did a disservice to their melodious voices. You could barely hear them," one user fired out in a tweet along with a GIF of Oprah Winfrey appearing clearly annoyed. Meanwhile, another wrote, "I was rooting for it, but that #BTS and Coldplay performance was pretty messy." Alas, another user hurled out an ultimatum to the powers that be at the award show: "@AMAs y'all got 5 seconds to fix their mics." YIKES.
Fortunately, the audio issues didn't overshadow the performance altogether. "@coldplay and #BTS just rocked our world with an incredible debut performance of #MyUniverse," the Universal Music Publishing Group, BTS' label, tweeted. Congrats to BTS and Coldplay for bringing the house down, even amid some technical difficulties!