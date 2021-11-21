BTS Got Completely Overshadowed By Another Boyband At The AMAs

South Korean boy band BTS won big at the 2021 American Music Awards when they delivered a crowd-pleasing performance with legendary rock band Coldplay and took home not one, not two, but three awards, including Artist of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, and Pop Group of the Year. Bravo!

"I seriously forgot what I gotta say. Thank you AMAs. We're truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right over here. We're so honored," band member RM said in an acceptance speech, per People. "Four years ago, we had given this first-time-ever TV live performance at this stage AMAs for 'DNA.' We were so excited and nervous at the time. And it's been a long and amazing ride since then, but nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here receiving this award. Except for the ARMY. Seven boys from Korea, united by a love for music, met the love and support from all the ARMY all over the world."

Alas, they weren't the only ones receiving an abundance of love and support at the famous music award show...