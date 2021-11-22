The Real Reason Ashlee Simpson Didn't Attend Paris Hilton's Wedding With Her Husband
Unless you've been living under a rock, you already know that Paris Hilton got married earlier this month to venture capitalist Carter Milliken Reum and celebrated her day with an extravagant ceremony, filled with a number of A-list celebrities. As previously reported by Elle, the pair tied the knot at her late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate in Beverly Hills. In attendance were the likes of Kim Kardashian, Bebe Rexha, Paula Abdul, and Emma Roberts, to name a few.
Another celebrity who was invited was Diana Ross's son Evan Ross, who attended the wedding without his wife Ashlee Simpson. As noted by the Daily Mail, the singer turned up in style, wearing a loose-fitted black sweater with a blazer jacket of the same color. Ross matched his look by rocking pants of the same color and smart black shoes. As also documented by the same outlet, he was captured posing solo in a professional photo but did mingle with the likes of Kardashian and Rexha at the event.
On November 20, Ross shared a selfie of him and his wife on Instagram, proving that their relationship is still strong. "Shes cute," he wrote. The couple aren't strangers to being photographed together and are seen regularly attending events with one another, but it seems that Simpson had a good reason to miss out on Hilton's big day.
Ashlee Simpson attended an event in Las Vegas that same day
It has been confirmed Ashlee Simpson had other commitments on the day of Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Milliken Reum as the "Pieces of Me" hitmaker was in Las Vegas. As previously reported by the Daily Mail, the singer couldn't join her husband Evan Ross to celebrate Hilton's marriage because she attended the UNO Championship Series that exact same day. According to Business Wire, Simpson was joined by gamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins and NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, to name a few.
The reality star took to Instagram to share a couple of snapshots of herself at the event and proved in her caption why it was worth attending. "Let's get, WILD! I won! @uno," she wrote. It seems Hilton has no issues with Simpson missing out on her big day as she commented on the post with the heart-eyes emoji. As for Simpson and Ross's relationship, their bond is still strong as they were papped holding hands at a date night in West Hollywood on November 21, per the Daily Mail.