How Is Whitney Port Coping After Her Pregnancy Loss?
In mid-November, Whitney Port shared some devastating news on her YouTube account with her husband, Tim Rosenman. The pair started the video like they would any YouTube video where they react to an episode of "The Hills," before cutting to a clip of themselves sitting on the bed. "So, it's... not good news. The doctor didn't hear a heartbeat," Tim said. Whitney interjected, saying that she went in for the eight-week and four-day ultrasound. "He said it's done... When I had that ultrasound that looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin, that was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning," she shared. Whitney said that the pair had been "hopeful" and that maybe she was "naive," but they just thought that the pregnancy and things would work out.
The couple also shared that they are not sure how you're supposed to act during the first trimester. Whitney also said that her doctor suggests fertility testing and IVF in the future to do all things they can to give themselves the best chance, but she stated that she didn't want to think that far ahead right now. Whitney and Tom share one son, Sonny, and "The Hills" star regularly shares photos of him on Instagram. "Sonny- watching you take care of a potato bug for an hour warmed my heart," she wrote on Instagram in September.
So how is she coping with a tough loss?
Whitney Port is taking things one day at a time
Whitney Port is the latest celebrity to get vulnerable about her personal life on social media. On her Instagram page, Whitney shared with fans how she was coping following the sad news of the loss of her child. The reality star snapped a selfie, sitting on a small cushion and rocking a pair of dark denim jeans and a casual navy top. She slicked her long locks back in a sleek low ponytail and a few pieces of hair fell around the frame of her face. In the caption, Whitney shared with fans that she was taking things "one day at a time." The star also listed four things that she had achieved that day, which may seem like routine tasks for some but are big steps for people who are in the midst of personal issues.
"1. Worked out for the first time in forever (@melissawoodhealth) 2. Got dressed (@cozeco)," she said, tagging the company that she founded. "3. Spent the day with family who I love (thank you all for being there for me always) 4. Ending the day with a meditation (@calm Daily Trip: How Meditation Changes you by Jeff Warren)." It comes as no surprise that many of Whitney's 1.5 million-plus fans took to the comments section to send their love, with several letting the reality star know that they've been through the same thing and lifting up Whitney with love.