How Is Whitney Port Coping After Her Pregnancy Loss?

In mid-November, Whitney Port shared some devastating news on her YouTube account with her husband, Tim Rosenman. The pair started the video like they would any YouTube video where they react to an episode of "The Hills," before cutting to a clip of themselves sitting on the bed. "So, it's... not good news. The doctor didn't hear a heartbeat," Tim said. Whitney interjected, saying that she went in for the eight-week and four-day ultrasound. "He said it's done... When I had that ultrasound that looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin, that was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning," she shared. Whitney said that the pair had been "hopeful" and that maybe she was "naive," but they just thought that the pregnancy and things would work out.

The couple also shared that they are not sure how you're supposed to act during the first trimester. Whitney also said that her doctor suggests fertility testing and IVF in the future to do all things they can to give themselves the best chance, but she stated that she didn't want to think that far ahead right now. Whitney and Tom share one son, Sonny, and "The Hills" star regularly shares photos of him on Instagram. "Sonny- watching you take care of a potato bug for an hour warmed my heart," she wrote on Instagram in September.

So how is she coping with a tough loss?