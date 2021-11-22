Do Meghan And Harry Really Fly Commercial Flights?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly do fly in style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who managed to escape the daily throes of royal life, have long since settled into their new lives in suburban California. Following the "Megxit" fiasco, Harry revealed that the couple was actually financially cut off from royal funding as they made their way across the pond. In their famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry stated, "My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us," further adding, "I've got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this" (per Vanity Fair).

Since then, however, the couple has attained true financial independence, signing lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix, as well as maintaining public appearances. (Did you miss Meghan Markle on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week?) In doing so, both Harry and Meghan have managed to maintain their lavish lifestyle with their newfound celebrity status — one that would not have been afforded to them under the British monarchy.

And with the couple's newfound independence, you might imagine that they have settled for a life of upper-class superiority. But just this month, Harry and Meghan were caught in one instance of humility that paralleled their fellow contemporaries, Prince William and Kate Middleton.