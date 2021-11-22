Do Meghan And Harry Really Fly Commercial Flights?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly do fly in style.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who managed to escape the daily throes of royal life, have long since settled into their new lives in suburban California. Following the "Megxit" fiasco, Harry revealed that the couple was actually financially cut off from royal funding as they made their way across the pond. In their famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry stated, "My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us," further adding, "I've got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this" (per Vanity Fair).
Since then, however, the couple has attained true financial independence, signing lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix, as well as maintaining public appearances. (Did you miss Meghan Markle on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week?) In doing so, both Harry and Meghan have managed to maintain their lavish lifestyle with their newfound celebrity status — one that would not have been afforded to them under the British monarchy.
And with the couple's newfound independence, you might imagine that they have settled for a life of upper-class superiority. But just this month, Harry and Meghan were caught in one instance of humility that paralleled their fellow contemporaries, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted flying commercial in mid-November
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen flying commercially this month in a rather unorthodox move. The act comes months after the two were labeled as "hypocrites" for flying privately following a climate change event (per Page Six). Regardless, one Instagram user made the shocking revelation after spotting the Harry and Meghan mid-flight.
"Ok this might sound unbelievable and I couldn't get a good picture and I get [sic] you can say this could literally be anyone....BUT....Prince Harry and Meghan were on our flight to LA last night!" the user wrote (via the Daily Mail). "'We were held up for about 20 minutes from our departure time and they were snuck into the last 2 seats." They added, "We didn't even know until a girl waiting to get off the plane next to us pointed them out. I couldn't get my phone out fast enough but it was them. They were quickly whisked away and we were in shock that we were so close and breathing the same air as our beloved royals!"
It's perhaps a move taken out of Prince William and Kate Middleton's playbook. In August 2019, the couple was spotted not once, but twice nabbing economy seats. Per the Eastern Daily Press, managing director of Norwich Airport Richard Pace stated, "[I]t's always a great privilege to welcome any member of the Royal family to our airport and we are always happy to welcome them."