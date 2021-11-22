Meghan Markle's Father Demands This For His Daughter

While there's no doubt that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's struggles with the British royal family have been well documented, thanks in no small part to their bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey, things aren't any better on the Markle side of the family, either. Even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in California, her father Thomas Markle, Sr., has yet to meet his son-in-law or his two grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. Meghan has kept her distance from everyone in her family except for her mother, Doria Ragland, but that hasn't stopped Thomas from speaking out to the press.

Back in June, Thomas told "60 Minutes Australia" (via Page Six) that he believes Oprah had ulterior motives when interviewing Harry and Meghan. "I think she's using them to build her network and build her new shows. I think she's taking advantage of a very weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn't be saying on television," he said. He also appeared on "Good Morning Britain" in October and suggested that Harry is doing himself no favors with his upcoming memoir, too. He said, "Harry's coming out with a book, and that can't be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother, the queen. It's a ridiculous idea, and it's just something for money."

However, it's Thomas' most recent comments about the Sussexes that might hammer in the final nail in the coffin when it comes to his relationship with his daughter.