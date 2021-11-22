Meghan Markle's Father Demands This For His Daughter
While there's no doubt that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's struggles with the British royal family have been well documented, thanks in no small part to their bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey, things aren't any better on the Markle side of the family, either. Even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in California, her father Thomas Markle, Sr., has yet to meet his son-in-law or his two grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. Meghan has kept her distance from everyone in her family except for her mother, Doria Ragland, but that hasn't stopped Thomas from speaking out to the press.
Back in June, Thomas told "60 Minutes Australia" (via Page Six) that he believes Oprah had ulterior motives when interviewing Harry and Meghan. "I think she's using them to build her network and build her new shows. I think she's taking advantage of a very weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn't be saying on television," he said. He also appeared on "Good Morning Britain" in October and suggested that Harry is doing himself no favors with his upcoming memoir, too. He said, "Harry's coming out with a book, and that can't be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother, the queen. It's a ridiculous idea, and it's just something for money."
However, it's Thomas' most recent comments about the Sussexes that might hammer in the final nail in the coffin when it comes to his relationship with his daughter.
Can Meghan Markle be the Duchess of Montecito instead?
Just like Piers Morgan and many of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's critics back in the U.K., Thomas Markle, Sr., also thinks that Queen Elizabeth should strip the couple of their royal titles. This comes after Meghan made an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in which she appeared to be drinking milk from a bottle and danced in a comedy skit as part of one of the talk show host's pranks. Speaking with The Sun, Thomas admitted that he was left embarrassed by his royal daughter's antics. He put it this way: "She insulted the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people. She made a complete fool of herself and should lose her title. I love my daughter but her performance was ridiculous."
Needless to say, Meghan herself has not made any comments about the criticism and at this point, it's doubtful anything will be said. But seeing how even their new hometown of Santa Barbara believes that their neighborhood in Montecito is "fit for royalty," we'd say that the "Duchess of Montecito" has a nice ring to it, too.