Camila Cabello Rocks Stunning New Look Amid Shawn Mendes Split

It was a sad day in the world of pop when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their breakup via Instagram Stories last week. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote in a joint statement, (via Us Weekly). "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn." The pair dated for more than two years and collaborated on music, like Cabello's mega-hit "Senorita," together.

Cabello was reportedly confronting her own mental and physical health in the months leading up to the breakup. As soon as the pandemic hit, Cabello was forced to slow down and confront her journey head-on. "I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there," Cabello said on a recent episode of Apple Fitness+ (via People). "It was getting in the way of my relationship. It was getting in the way of my friendships, my time at home."

Cabello began meditating and taking steps to improve her health, but the effects on her relationship with Mendes were evidently long-lasting. Fans have reason to smile, though. Thanks to a recent Instagram post, it looks like Cabello is getting her groove back after the split.