Everything We Know About Bobby Flay's New Deal With The Food Network

Bobby Flay's Food Network debut came in 1994 when the network was still getting off the ground, and he was their longest tenured celebrity chef when he signed a three-year contract in 2018, per Variety. That same year, Flay admitted that working on "Iron Chef" had begun to take a toll on him. "I've done over 100 'Iron Chef' competitions, and frankly they are exhausting," he said during an interview at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, per the Los Angeles Times. "They are exhausting physically but, even moreso, they are exhausting emotionally," the chef added.

In October of this year, news broke that contract negotiations on Flay's new deal with Food Network had broken down, per Variety. Reportedly, Flay was seeking a nine-figure deal. "Bobby wanted a contract in the ballpark of $100 million," a source told People at the time. That would have made Flay even higher-paid than Guy Fieri, who reportedly has a $80 million contract. That astronomical number was too high for the network and caused negotiations to stall. "The two sides were just way too far apart. It became clear the two could not and would not be able to come to terms and so the network decided to move forward without him," a source told People.

It appeared that Flay's days at the Food Network were numbered, but fortunately for fans of the celebrity chef, he went back to the negotiation table and was able to agree to terms with his long-time network.