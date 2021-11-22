What Was Jussie Smollett's First Red Carpet Appearance In Years After Alleged Hate Crime Attack?

Jussie Smollett is back in action. The disgraced actor and former "Empire" star has long faded from the spotlight in recent years. Smollett's self-imposed exile came in 2019 after a controversial attack on him was proven to be staged (via TIME), leading to mass condemnation.

It all began in January of that year when Smollett alleged that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. According to the BBC, the actor noted he was physically attacked and had an "unknown chemical substance" poured on him. He further added a noose was used in the attack and that the assailants "made reference to MAGA," via BBC — the acronym for former President Donald Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again" — in their assault.

Eventually, the tables were turned when alleged assailants, Ola and Abel Osundairo, were questioned, while Smollett refused to hand his phone over to police. Smollett would eventually be charged with "disorderly conduct/filing a false police report" and was ultimately arrested. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson slammed Smollett, stating he "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career" as he was "dissatisfied with his salary." Though the charges were eventually dropped, Smollett's career never recovered. Now, almost three years after the incident, Smollett is making an impassioned return to the public.