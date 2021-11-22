Are Princess Charlene's Health Issues More Serious Than We Thought?

Princess Charlene of Monaco's health is still up in the air. Since May, the 43-year-old princess has been plagued with a number of health issues. It all started that month when she took a trip to her native South Africa to rally against the poaching and murder of rhinos. According to News24, Charlene had to remain in the country after being diagnosed with a severe ear, nose, and throat (ENT) infection.

The following month, her foundation released a statement that noted that she's "undergoing multiple, complicated procedures after contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in May" and that "the princess' medical team instructed her not to travel back to Monaco as the princess still has to undergo and recover from more procedures" (via News24). She then got reparative surgery in June related to an earlier procedure, causing her to miss her 10-year wedding anniversary.

She ultimately returned to Monaco in early November, but notwithstanding unruly media speculation. In September, amidst her South Africa stay, husband Prince Albert II addressed rumors of strain in their marriage, noting that "she didn't go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated" (via People). She has, however, not returned to public duties since and has actually entered a new treatment facility — leaving unanswered questions about her ongoing medical crisis.