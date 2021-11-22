JoJo Siwa Gets Emotional Reflecting On Jenna Johnson And DWTS

It's down to the final four on tonight's Season 30 finale of "Dancing With The Stars." This year's line-up was star-studded with the Bachelor's Matt James, Olivia Jade Giannulli, and Suni Lee.

Not only that, there were some former dancers in the running for this year's mirrorball trophy, including former "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa. Known for her high ponytail and positive personality, Siwa made "Dancing With the Stars" history when she became part of the first same-sex coupling on the show. For tweens, Siwa is the ultimate influencer, so when Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year, she helped change certain conversations, one being the exclusivity around "DWTS" coupling.

After showing her true colors to fans, when "DWTS" reached out asking if Siwa would like to join the season, Siwa explained to E! News' "Daily Pop" she said yes before even noticing they offered her the chance to dance with a female partner instead of a male. Once she realized the opportunity they were giving her, Siwa immediately said yes to joining a female dance partner and making history. Now, as the two are in the running to take the Season 30 mirrorball home, Siwa could be making history once again and she took to her Instagram to explain what that feels like.