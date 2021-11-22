JoJo Siwa Gets Emotional Reflecting On Jenna Johnson And DWTS
It's down to the final four on tonight's Season 30 finale of "Dancing With The Stars." This year's line-up was star-studded with the Bachelor's Matt James, Olivia Jade Giannulli, and Suni Lee.
Not only that, there were some former dancers in the running for this year's mirrorball trophy, including former "Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa. Known for her high ponytail and positive personality, Siwa made "Dancing With the Stars" history when she became part of the first same-sex coupling on the show. For tweens, Siwa is the ultimate influencer, so when Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year, she helped change certain conversations, one being the exclusivity around "DWTS" coupling.
After showing her true colors to fans, when "DWTS" reached out asking if Siwa would like to join the season, Siwa explained to E! News' "Daily Pop" she said yes before even noticing they offered her the chance to dance with a female partner instead of a male. Once she realized the opportunity they were giving her, Siwa immediately said yes to joining a female dance partner and making history. Now, as the two are in the running to take the Season 30 mirrorball home, Siwa could be making history once again and she took to her Instagram to explain what that feels like.
JoJo Siwa feels honored to be on this season with Jenna Johnson
JoJo Siwa has been partnered with Jenna Johnson for their groundbreaking season of "Dancing With the Stars." Knowing how historic their win would be, Siwa took to Instagram to express her feelings as she heads into the finale.
"Jenna, thank you. For everything. Let me start off with this...coming into this competition I was scared of myself, but because of you, the way that I look and think about myself has changed," she started her caption. "Day 4 you told me I'm your partner trust me, and that's the best thing I've ever done. Trusting you has opened my eyes and fixed my brain," she said, before explaining how Johnson also trusted her in being the first same-sex couple in the franchise. "Being the first-ever same-sex couple was a scary thing and for you to be involved is just a huge testament to who you are," she wrote.
Siwa finished her Instagram post by encouraging herself and Johnson to have the best last dance ever tonight. Now, as everyone waits to see the winner of Season 30, no matter what the results are, fans haven't forgotten that Siwa and Johnson have changed the course of history, "JoJo – you're an inspiration to my young girls and I appreciate everything you've shown and done during the competition!! Now, GO GET THAT MIRRORBALL, you two DESERVE IT," one fan wrote to Siwa on Instagram. Good luck!