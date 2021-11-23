The Backlash Against Justin Timberlake Is Heating Up Once Again

Justin Timberlake might single-handedly be responsible for bringing sexy back, making sure everyone "can't stop the feeling" and mainstreaming the Canadian tuxedo, but that's not all. He's also had his fair share of criticism, especially following the way he was portrayed in the New York Times and FX documentary "Framing Britney Spears" on Hulu. Some of the footage in the doc showed Timberlake speaking candidly about his sexual relationship with his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and not really giving her the backup or support she needed when the media criticized her.

Apparently realizing that it's never too late to take ownership of past wrongs, Timberlake released a statement back in February on Instagram. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. The industry is flawed," he wrote. "It sets men, especially white men, up for success. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

Timberlake might want to prepare another similar statement because he's getting a lot of heat again — this time for a totally different doc that once again depicts him distancing himself from another pop star caught in the crossfire of the media's criticism.