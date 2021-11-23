The Real Reason A Private Investigator Is Apologizing To Prince Harry

The British media is notoriously merciless in its pursuit of scandals, and none have felt it worse than the royal family. Take, for example, the late Princess Diana. A woman so revered today for her timeless beauty, extraordinary elegance, and humanitarian ways, Diana was the victim of British media scrutiny time and time again. Perhaps the most glaring example of this was Diana's bombshell BBC interview from 1995, which interviewer Martin Bashir attained through deceptive methods.

The interview was controversial in that Diana admitted to having an extramarital affair while discussing Prince Charles' and Duchess Camilla's affair. She also admitted to experiencing bulimia and partaking in self-harm, which sent shockwaves through the royal family. An independent inquiry conducted by Lord Dyson, an ex-senior judge, found that Bashir "lied and maintained the lie until he realised that it was no longer sustainable" and noted that his act cast "considerable doubt on his credibility generally" (via BBC).

Diana wasn't alone in her journey against the media, either. Her youngest son, Prince Harry, has also felt the brunt of media scrutiny. From fighting the paparazzi to Megxit, Harry has essentially filled his mother's shoes as British media's next greatest target. Now, a British private investigator is offering his apologies for the pain he caused the Duke of Sussex.