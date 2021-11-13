The Real Reason Prince Harry Faced Constant Berating From The Royals Over Meghan Markle

The Daily Mail reported Prince Harry faced "constant berating" from members of the royal family, according to texts released on November 12 from Meghan Markle's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (aka the media company that owns the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday). New text messages make the fight between the Duchess of Sussex and the British media company even messier. In February, the court ruled that the British publisher had breached Meghan's privacy and copyright, per Reuters. The judge ruled in Meghan's favor, awarding the duchess a summary judgment over five 2019 articles published by Associated Newspapers Limited.

The articles contained parts of a private letter Meghan sent to her father after her marriage to Harry. The Daily Mail reported the media company went to the Court of Appeals to overturn the February ruling, arguing Meghan wrote the letter to Thomas with the knowledge it might become public. In the appeal case, the new evidence included text messages from Meghan to her former aide, Jason Knauf.

The duchess spoke during a panel at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, and explained why she was battling the British media company in court, per People. Meghan said, "At a certain point, no matter how difficult it is, you know the difference between right and wrong. You must stand up for what's right, and that's what I'm doing." When you find out the real reason Harry faced constant berating from the royals, it will break your heart.