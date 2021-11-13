The Real Reason Prince Harry Faced Constant Berating From The Royals Over Meghan Markle
The Daily Mail reported Prince Harry faced "constant berating" from members of the royal family, according to texts released on November 12 from Meghan Markle's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (aka the media company that owns the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday). New text messages make the fight between the Duchess of Sussex and the British media company even messier. In February, the court ruled that the British publisher had breached Meghan's privacy and copyright, per Reuters. The judge ruled in Meghan's favor, awarding the duchess a summary judgment over five 2019 articles published by Associated Newspapers Limited.
The articles contained parts of a private letter Meghan sent to her father after her marriage to Harry. The Daily Mail reported the media company went to the Court of Appeals to overturn the February ruling, arguing Meghan wrote the letter to Thomas with the knowledge it might become public. In the appeal case, the new evidence included text messages from Meghan to her former aide, Jason Knauf.
The duchess spoke during a panel at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, and explained why she was battling the British media company in court, per People. Meghan said, "At a certain point, no matter how difficult it is, you know the difference between right and wrong. You must stand up for what's right, and that's what I'm doing." When you find out the real reason Harry faced constant berating from the royals, it will break your heart.
Prince Harry faced 'constant berating' over Meghan's father, Thomas Markle
Prince Harry faced "constant berating" from the royal family over his wife Meghan Markle's relationship with father, Thomas Markle, per the Daily Mail. In text messages from Meghan to former aide Jason Knauf, the Duchess of Sussex appears upset about the situation with her father and "seeing how much pain this is causing H."
The Daily Mail reported that Meghan explained in a text to Knauf in 2018: "Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to 'can't she just go and see him and make this stop?'" The Duchess of Sussex added, "They fundamentally don't understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family...'She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.' By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.'"
Back in 2018, the duchess held slim hopes her father would quit talking to the press. As previously reported, Meghan's father Thomas rarely misses an opportunity to occupy the spotlight. For example, after Lilibet Diana was born, Thomas told "60 Minutes Australia" that Meghan and Prince Harry treated him worse than an "axe murderer." Meghan's father claimed that even criminals get visits from family!